Peace Burger Afterthoughts Waitsfield
SMASHBURGERS
JUNIOR
single or double smash patty, american cheese, burger sauce. .$8.00
MACK
double smash patty, american cheese, lettuce, onion, pickle, burger sauce. sorry clown man, no middle bun for you!$12.00
KING
double smash patty, american cheese, pickle, onion, ketchup, mustard.$12.00
DELUXE
double smash patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, burger sauce.$13.00
ROUNDUP
double smash patty, bacon, american cheese, crispy onions, pickled jalapeños, bbq sauce$14.00
WAAAY DELUXE
double smash patty, american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, served on a martins potato bun. true to convention, and aaron's favorite!$15.00
BLT SANDWICH
how we do a classic. six slices of bacon, green leaf lettuce, heirloom tomato from hartshorn farm, mayo, potato roll. the taste of summer. seriously though...i think about these all winter long.$12.00
PICKLE BURGER
we stole this from sure shot in PDX cuz it looked too good not to make. double smash, double cheese, fried pickles, pickled mustard seeds, dill ranch, on a toasted martins potato roll.$16.00
CHICKEN TENDERS
All white meat chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce!$7.00
TRAD
2 TENDERS, CHICKEN SAUCE, PICKLES. TRADTIONAL STYLE!$11.00
MrCHICKEN
sandwich with two tenders, lettuce, pickles, mayo, brioche bun$12.00
CBR
2 TENDERS, BACON, LETTUCE, RANCH,$14.00
THE PICKLE
a chicken version of sure shot's pickle burger! tenders, american chz, fried pickles, pickled mustard seeds, dill ranch, on a toasted martins potato roll.$17.00
WINGZ
$2.00 PER WING! ORDER AS MANY AS YOU WANT!!! rotisserie cooked wings fried to order, tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese!$2.00
CRISPY BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER BITES
super crispy tempura battered cauliflower bites! served with veggies, a side of buffalo, and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.$7.00
SIDES
CRINKLE CUT FRIES
crinkle cut fries, lightly tossed in our house seasoning. served with our house fry sauce.$4.00
CURLY FRIES
lightly battered and seasoned curly fries. served with your choice of fry sauce or raaanch. shoutout the big hat, and the no.2 most iconic few in fast food!!$6.00
FRIED CHEESE CURDS
lightly breaded and fried sharp cheddar cheese curds! shout-out wisconsin for this dangerous fried treat. served with chili crisp bbq (sorry, out of ranch for the weekend!)$7.00
QUESO FRIES
crinkle cut fries, smothered in our house cabot queso blanco. bonkers good!$6.00
SIDE SALAD
you asked, and we listened! assorted lettuces, baby peppers, baby cukes, grape tomatoes, and your choice of maple dijon balsamic or raaanch.$6.00
FRIED PICKLE CHIPS
crispy breaded and fried pickle chips! served with dill ranch!!$7.00OUT OF STOCK
