Peace Burger
SMASH BURGERS
- JUNIOR
One or two 2oz beef patties, you pick. One slice of Calbot yellow American, secret sauce. With mommy's move, just how baby likes it.$5.00
- KING
Two 2oz beef smashbuger patties, One slice Calbot yellow American Cheese, Onion, Pickle, Ketchup, Mustard. For his highness king plastic face decrees, this burger shall be made HIS way. BOW DOWN TO YOUR RULER!$9.00
- MACK
Two 2oz smashburger patties, one slice Calbot yellow American cheese, lettuce, onion, pickles, secret sauce. All stacked up just like the clown man likes it. ALL HAIL MACK THE CLOWN MAN!$9.00
- DELUXE
double smash patty, american cheese, tomato, lettuce, pickle, secret sauce$9.00
- ROUNDUP
Two 2oz beef smashburger patties, one slice white Calbot American cheese, bacon, crispy onions, pickled jalapeños, bbq sauce. YEEEEE-HAAAWWWW, SWEATY!$11.00
- WAAAY DELUXE
double smash patty, two slices bacon, american cheese, pickle, onion, lettuce, tomato, mayo$11.00
- PEACE DOG$6.00
- ROUNDUP DOG$7.00
SIDES
SMASH TACOS
DRINKS
ROUNDUP
Two 2oz beef smashburger patties, one slice white Calbot American cheese, bacon, crispy onions, pickled jalapeños, bbq sauce. YEEEEE-HAAAWWWW, SWEATY!