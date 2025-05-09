Peace Burger Afterthoughts Waitsfield
SMASHBURGERS
JUNIOR
single or double smash patty, american cheese, burger sauce.$8.00
MACK
double smash patty, american cheese, lettuce, onion, pickle, burger sauce. sorry clown man, no middle bun for you!$12.00
KING
double smash patty, american cheese, pickle, onion, ketchup, mustard.$12.00
DELUXE
double smash patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, burger sauce.$13.00
WAAAY DELUXE
DOUBLE SMASH PATTY, DOUBLE AMERICAN CHEESE, BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLE, MAYO. TRUE TO CONVENTION. DAD'S FAVORITE BURGER.$15.00
ROUNDUP
double smash patty, bacon, american cheese, crispy onions, pickled jalapeños, bbq sauce$14.00
OG TOMMY
double smash, double cheese, detroit-style chili, onions, pickles, yellow mustard$11.00
CHICKEN
CHICKEN TENDERS
All white meat chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce!$7.00
TRAD
2 TENDERS, CHICKEN SAUCE, PICKLES. TRADTIONAL STYLE!$11.00
MrCHICKEN
sandwich with two tenders, lettuce, pickles, mayo, brioche bun$12.00
CBR
2 TENDERS, BACON, LETTUCE, RANCH,$14.00
WINGS
$1.50 PER WING! ORDER AS MANY AS YOU WANT!!! rotisserie cooked wings fried to order, tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese!$2.00
SIDES
PEACE FRIES
deep fried potato sticks, tossed in our peace burger seasoning. served with our house fry sauce.$4.00
FRIED CHEESE CURDS
lightly breaded and fried sharp cheddar cheese curds! shout-out wisconsin for this dangerous fried treat. served with chili crisp bbq (sorry, out of ranch for the weekend!)$6.00
OG TOMMY FRIES
crinkle-cut fries, detroit-style chili, shredded cabot sharp cheddar$10.00OUT OF STOCK
CHEESE FRIES
A BASKET OF FRIES COVERED IN OUR CABOT SHARP CHEDDAR LIQUID CHEESE. REMINISCENT OF THE CHEESE FRIES FROM A CERTAIN SHACK OF SHAKES, BUT MUCH BETTER IN OUR HUMBLE OPINION!$9.00OUT OF STOCK
SIDE SALAD
you asked, and we listened! assorted lettuces, baby peppers, baby cukes, grape tomatoes, and your choice of maple dijon balsamic or raaanch.$5.00
FRENCH ONION DIP$6.00OUT OF STOCK
COKE
12 oz can of Coke Classic!