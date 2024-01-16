Peace Burger
SMASH BURGERS
- JUNIOR
single or double smash patty, you pick. calbot american cheese, burger sauce.$5.00
- KING
double smash patty, calbot american cheese, onion, pickle, ketchup, mustard.$9.00
- MACK
double smash patty, calbot american cheese, lettuce, onion, pickles, secret sauce.$9.00
- DELUXE
double smash patty, american cheese, tomato, lettuce, pickle, secret sauce$9.00
- ROUNDUP
double smash patty, calbot american cheese, bacon, crispy onions, pickled jalapeños, bbq sauce.$11.00
- WAAAY DELUXE
double smash patty, two slices bacon, american cheese, pickle, onion, lettuce, tomato, mayo$11.00
- PEACE DOG
100% grass-fed beef polish dog, split and griddled, yellow mustard, ketchup, pickle de gallo (pickles & onions)$6.00
- BEER BRAISED BRATWURST BURGER
beer braised bratwurst, split and griddled, caramelized onions, stoneground mustard, toasted stewart's bakery brioche bun$10.00
SIDES
DRINKS
CHIPS
they're chips!
CHIPS
Peace Burger Location and Hours
(971) 378-9741