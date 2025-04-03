Peace Burger Afterthoughts Waitsfield
Featured Items
MACK
double smash patty, american cheese, lettuce, onion, pickle, burger sauce. sorry clown man, no middle bun for you!$12.00
JUNIOR
single or double smash patty, american cheese, burger sauce.$8.00
FRIED CHEESE CURDS
lightly breaded and fried sharp cheddar cheese curds! shout-out wisconsin for this dangerous fried treat. served with chili crisp bbq (sorry, out of ranch for the weekend!)$6.00
SMASHBURGERS
JUNIOR
single or double smash patty, american cheese, burger sauce.$8.00
MACK
double smash patty, american cheese, lettuce, onion, pickle, burger sauce. sorry clown man, no middle bun for you!$12.00
KING
double smash patty, american cheese, pickle, onion, ketchup, mustard.$12.00
ROUNDUP
double smash patty, bacon, american cheese, crispy onions, pickled jalapeños, bbq sauce$14.00
OG TOMMY
double smash, double cheese, detroit-style chili, onions, pickles, yellow mustard$11.00
CHICKEN
SIDES
PEACE FRIES
deep fried potato sticks, tossed in our peace burger seasoning. served with our house fry sauce.$4.00
FRIED CHEESE CURDS
lightly breaded and fried sharp cheddar cheese curds! shout-out wisconsin for this dangerous fried treat. served with chili crisp bbq (sorry, out of ranch for the weekend!)$6.00
FRENCH ONION DIP$6.00OUT OF STOCK
OG TOMMY FRIES
crinkle-cut fries, detroit-style chili, shredded cabot sharp cheddar$10.00
SIDE SALAD
you asked, and we listened! assorted lettuces, baby peppers, baby cukes, grape tomatoes, and your choice of maple dijon balsamic or raaanch.$5.00
CHEESE FRIES
A BASKET OF FRIES COVERED IN OUR CABOT SHARP CHEDDAR LIQUID CHEESE. REMINISCENT OF THE CHEESE FRIES FROM A CERTAIN SHACK OF SHAKES, BUT MUCH BETTER IN OUR HUMBLE OPINION!$9.00
CHEESE FRIES
A BASKET OF FRIES COVERED IN OUR CABOT SHARP CHEDDAR LIQUID CHEESE. REMINISCENT OF THE CHEESE FRIES FROM A CERTAIN SHACK OF SHAKES, BUT MUCH BETTER IN OUR HUMBLE OPINION!