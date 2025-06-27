Peace Burger Afterthoughts Waitsfield
Featured Items
SMASHBURGERS
JUNIOR
single or double smash patty, american cheese, burger sauce. .$8.00
MACK
double smash patty, american cheese, lettuce, onion, pickle, burger sauce. sorry clown man, no middle bun for you!$12.00
KING
double smash patty, american cheese, pickle, onion, ketchup, mustard.$12.00
DELUXE
double smash patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, burger sauce.$13.00
ROUNDUP
double smash patty, bacon, american cheese, crispy onions, pickled jalapeños, bbq sauce$14.00
WAAAY DELUXE
double smash patty, american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, served on a martins potato bun. true to convention, and aaron's favorite!$15.00
CHEESEBURGER HOGIE
FOR OUR FIRST BIRTHDAY!!! A WEIRD NEW ENGLAD THING THAT I THOUGHT WAS FUN WHEN I FIRST MOVED HERE. THE CHEESEBURGER HOGIE! triple smash patty, triple cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo. wrapped, sliced, then wrapped again. FUN!$16.00
CHICKEN
CHICKEN TENDERS
All white meat chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce!$7.00
TRAD
2 TENDERS, CHICKEN SAUCE, PICKLES. TRADTIONAL STYLE!$11.00
MrCHICKEN
sandwich with two tenders, lettuce, pickles, mayo, brioche bun$12.00
CBR
2 TENDERS, BACON, LETTUCE, RANCH,$14.00
CBR HOGIE
our chicken bacon ranch sandwich, but bigger!!! 3 tenders, 3 strips of bacon, lettuce, tomato, and lots of our house raaanch! add cheese curds to go for the glory!!$17.00
WINGS
$1.50 PER WING! ORDER AS MANY AS YOU WANT!!! rotisserie cooked wings fried to order, tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese!$2.00
SIDES
PEACE FRIES
deep fried potato sticks, tossed in our peace burger seasoning. served with our house fry sauce.$4.00
FRIED CHEESE CURDS
lightly breaded and fried sharp cheddar cheese curds! shout-out wisconsin for this dangerous fried treat. served with chili crisp bbq (sorry, out of ranch for the weekend!)$6.00
CHEESE FRIES
A BASKET OF FRIES COVERED IN OUR CABOT SHARP CHEDDAR LIQUID CHEESE. REMINISCENT OF THE CHEESE FRIES FROM A CERTAIN SHACK OF SHAKES, BUT MUCH BETTER IN OUR HUMBLE OPINION!$9.00OUT OF STOCK
SIDE SALAD
you asked, and we listened! assorted lettuces, baby peppers, baby cukes, grape tomatoes, and your choice of maple dijon balsamic or raaanch.$5.00
CURLY FRIES
classic curly fries, just like the big hat made (before the sign got sold). also hailey and andrea wanted them... so we all get them! good things still do exist. happy first birthday us. your choice of munchie sauce (spicy/sweet), ranch, fry sauce, or ketchup.$5.00
CRISPY BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER BITES
pickled cauliflower bites with a light tempura coating and fried until crispy! served with a side of buffalo and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.$10.00
WAAAY DELUXE
double smash patty, american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, served on a martins potato bun. true to convention, and aaron's favorite!