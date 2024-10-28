a shocking amount of ribbon thin sliced onion smashed into a 4.44oz thic patty. the onion caramelizes, and steams into the meat, it's....it's wild my friend, you've gotta try it to really understand the alchemy of beef, onion, steel and pressure that creates this wonder-burger. served with cabot cheddar and camping sauce on a toasted martins potato roll. you can add bacon, remove cheese and/or sauce. other modifications politely declined on this one — trust us, it’s better that way.