Peace Burger Afterthoughts Waitsfield
SMASHBURGERS
JUNIOR
single or double smash patty, american cheese, burger sauce. .$8.00OUT OF STOCK
MACK
double smash patty, american cheese, lettuce, onion, pickle, burger sauce. sorry clown man, no middle bun for you!$12.00OUT OF STOCK
KING
double smash patty, american cheese, pickle, onion, ketchup, mustard.$12.00OUT OF STOCK
DELUXE
double smash patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, burger sauce.$13.00OUT OF STOCK
ROUNDUP
double smash patty, bacon, american cheese, crispy onions, pickled jalapeños, bbq sauce$14.00OUT OF STOCK
WAAAY DELUXE
double smash patty, american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, served on a martins potato bun. true to convention, and aaron's favorite!$15.00OUT OF STOCK
CHEESEBURGER HOGIE
FOR OUR FIRST BIRTHDAY!!! A WEIRD NEW ENGLAD THING THAT I THOUGHT WAS FUN WHEN I FIRST MOVED HERE. THE CHEESEBURGER HOGIE! triple smash patty, triple cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo. wrapped, sliced, then wrapped again. FUN!$16.00OUT OF STOCK
CHICKEN
CHICKEN TENDERS
All white meat chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce!$7.00
TRAD
2 TENDERS, CHICKEN SAUCE, PICKLES. TRADTIONAL STYLE!$11.00
MrCHICKEN
sandwich with two tenders, lettuce, pickles, mayo, brioche bun$12.00
CBR
2 TENDERS, BACON, LETTUCE, RANCH,$14.00
CBR HOGIE
our chicken bacon ranch sandwich, but bigger!!! 3 tenders, 3 strips of bacon, lettuce, tomato, and lots of our house raaanch! add cheese curds to go for the glory!!$17.00
WINGS
$2.00 PER WING! ORDER AS MANY AS YOU WANT!!! rotisserie cooked wings fried to order, tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese!$2.00
SIDES
PEACE FRIES
deep fried potato sticks, tossed in our peace burger seasoning. served with our house fry sauce.$4.00
FRIED CHEESE CURDS
lightly breaded and fried sharp cheddar cheese curds! shout-out wisconsin for this dangerous fried treat. served with chili crisp bbq (sorry, out of ranch for the weekend!)$6.00
QUESO FRIES
A basket of our Peace Fries, smothered in our house cabot queso sauce!$9.00
SIDE SALAD
you asked, and we listened! assorted lettuces, baby peppers, baby cukes, grape tomatoes, and your choice of maple dijon balsamic or raaanch.$5.00
CRISPY BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER BITES
pickled cauliflower bites with a light tempura coating and fried until crispy! served with a side of buffalo and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.$10.00
QUESO FRIES
A basket of our Peace Fries, smothered in our house cabot queso sauce!