Peace Burger Afterthoughts Waitsfield
SMASHBURGERS
JUNIOR
single or double smash patty, american cheese, burger sauce. .$8.00
MACK
double smash patty, american cheese, lettuce, onion, pickle, burger sauce. sorry clown man, no middle bun for you!$12.00
KING
double smash patty, american cheese, pickle, onion, ketchup, mustard.$12.00
DELUXE
double smash patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, burger sauce.$13.00
ROUNDUP
double smash patty, bacon, american cheese, crispy onions, pickled jalapeños, bbq sauce$14.00
WAAAY DELUXE
double smash patty, american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, served on a martins potato bun. true to convention, and aaron's favorite!$15.00
BLT SANDWICH
how we do a classic. six slices of bacon, green leaf lettuce, heirloom tomato from hartshorn farm, mayo, potato roll. the taste of summer. seriously though...i think about these all winter long.$12.00
OKLAHOMA ONION
a shocking amount of ribbon thin sliced onion smashed into a 4.44oz thic patty. the onion caramelizes, and steams into the meat, it's....it's wild my friend, you've gotta try it to really understand the alchemy of beef, onion, steel and pressure that creates this wonder-burger. served with cabot cheddar and camping sauce on a toasted martins potato roll. you can add bacon, remove cheese and/or sauce. other modifications politely declined on this one — trust us, it’s better that way.$14.00
TRAD
2 TENDERS, CHICKEN SAUCE, PICKLES. TRADTIONAL STYLE!$11.00
MrCHICKEN
sandwich with two tenders, lettuce, pickles, mayo, brioche bun$12.00
CBR
2 TENDERS, BACON, LETTUCE, RANCH,$14.00
THE MONSTER WRAP
chopped chicken tenders, bacon, fried cheese curds, shredduce, tomato, onion, ranch, and a buffalo drizzle in a wrap!! goes OH so hard. the crew's current shift meal of choice.$17.00
WINGZ
WINGS
$2.00 PER WING! ORDER AS MANY AS YOU WANT!!! rotisserie cooked wings fried to order, tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese!$2.00
CRISPY BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER BITES
super crispy tempura battered cauliflower bites! served with veggies, a side of buffalo, and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.$7.00
SIDES
CRINKLE CUT FRIES
crinkle cut fries, lightly tossed in our house seasoning. served with our house fry sauce.$4.00
CURLY FRIES
lightly battered and seasoned curly fries. served with your choice of fry sauce or raaanch. shoutout the big hat, and the no.2 most iconic few in fast food!!$6.00
FRIED CHEESE CURDS
lightly breaded and fried sharp cheddar cheese curds! shout-out wisconsin for this dangerous fried treat. served with chili crisp bbq (sorry, out of ranch for the weekend!)$7.00
QUESO FRIES
crinkle cut fries, smothered in our house cabot queso blanco. bonkers good!$6.00
SIDE SALAD
you asked, and we listened! assorted lettuces, baby peppers, baby cukes, grape tomatoes, and your choice of maple dijon balsamic or raaanch.$6.00OUT OF STOCK
EXTRAS
DRINKS
