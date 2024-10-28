Peace Burger Afterthoughts Waitsfield
SMASHBURGERS
JUNIOR
single or double smash patty, american cheese, burger sauce. .$8.00
MACK
double smash patty, american cheese, lettuce, onion, pickle, burger sauce. sorry clown man, no middle bun for you!$13.00
KING
double smash patty, american cheese, pickle, onion, ketchup, mustard.$13.00
OK ONION
a bunch of ribbon thin sliced onion smashed into a two 2.22 oz smash pattys. the onion caramelizes, and steams into the meat, it's....it's wild my friend, you've gotta try it to really understand the alchemy of beef, onion, steel and pressure that creates this wonder-burger. served with american chz, crispy onions, and bloomin onion sauce on a toasted martins potato roll. you can add bacon, remove cheese and/or sauce. other modifications politely declined on this one — trust us, it’s better that way.$11.00
ROUNDUP
double smash patty, bacon, american cheese, crispy onions, pickled jalapeños, bbq sauce$15.00
OG TOMMY
double smash, american cheese, coney chili, onions, pickles, yellow mustard. a tribute to tommy burger, an west-coast staple!!!$12.00
FEST BURGER
split and griddled beer-braised 5th quarter east german bratwurst, single onion-smash patty, cabot cheddar, vermont fermentation adventures celtic kraut, grainy mustard aioli, pretzel bun. próst!$18.00
SQUASH FRITTER SANDO
butternut and delicata squash fritter, pickled onion jam, arugula, herb yogurt, hot honey, on a martin’s potato roll. wade made this, it’s epic!$17.00
CHICKEN TENDERS
CHICKEN TENDERS
All white meat chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce!$7.00
TRAD
two crispy chicken tenders on a martins potato roll with pickles and chicken sauce. tradition style, just like the sailor man makes!$11.00
MrCHICKEN
two chicken tenders with lettuce, pickle, and mayo on a martins potato roll!$12.00
CBR
two chicken tenders, pickles, lettuce, bacon, and house raaanch on a martins potato roll!$14.00
BUFFALO WRAP
our cbr chicken sandwich as a big ol’wrap, with buffalo chicken tenders, bacon, lettuce, and house raaanch! goes OH so hard. the crew's current shift meal of choice.$17.00
WINGZ
WINGS
$2.00 PER WING! ORDER AS MANY AS YOU WANT!!! rotisserie cooked wings fried to order, tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese!$2.00OUT OF STOCK
CRISPY BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER BITES
super crispy tempura battered cauliflower bites! served with veggies, a side of buffalo, and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.$7.00
SIDES
CRINKLE CUT FRIES
crinkle cut fries, lightly tossed in our house seasoning. served with our house fry sauce.$4.00
CURLY FRIES
lightly battered and seasoned curly fries. served with your choice of fry sauce or raaanch. shoutout the big hat, and the no.2 most iconic few in fast food!!$6.00OUT OF STOCK
FRIED CHEESE CURDS
lightly breaded and fried sharp cheddar cheese curds! shout-out wisconsin for this dangerous fried treat. served with chili crisp bbq (sorry, out of ranch for the weekend!)$7.00
CHEESE FRIES
crinkle cut fries, smothered in our house bier cheese made with cabot sharp cheddar and lawsons fest bier. bonkers good!$7.00
OG TOMMY FRIES
crinkle-cut fries, coney chili, cabot extra sharp cheddar$8.00
PRETZEL BITES
warm pretzel bites, a large cup of bier cheese, and a small cup of grainy mustard!$12.00
SIDE SALAD
you asked, and we listened! assorted lettuces, baby peppers, baby cukes, grape tomatoes, and your choice of maple dijon balsamic or raaanch.$6.00
EXTRAS
DRINKS
BUFFALO WRAP
our cbr chicken sandwich as a big ol’wrap, with buffalo chicken tenders, bacon, lettuce, and house raaanch! goes OH so hard. the crew's current shift meal of choice.