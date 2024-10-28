Peace Burger Afterthoughts Waitsfield
SMASHBURGERS
JUNIOR
single or double smash patty, american cheese, burger sauce. .$8.00
MACK
double smash patty, american cheese, lettuce, onion, pickle, burger sauce. sorry clown man, no middle bun for you!$12.00
KING
double smash patty, american cheese, pickle, onion, ketchup, mustard.$12.00
DELUXE
double smash patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, burger sauce.$13.00
ROUNDUP
double smash patty, bacon, american cheese, crispy onions, pickled jalapeños, bbq sauce$14.00
WAAAY DELUXE
double smash patty, american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, served on a martins potato bun. true to convention, and aaron's favorite!$15.00
BLT BURGER
single smash patty, four slices of bacon, shredded iceberg, heirloom tomato from hartshorn farm, mayo, potato roll. it’s really good!!!$14.00
BLT SANDWICH
how we do a classic. six slices of bacon, green leaf lettuce, heirloom tomato from hartshorn farm, mayo, potato roll. the taste of summer. seriously though...i think about these all winter long.$12.00
BRUTUS
double smash patties, american, parm, banana peppers, romaine, c-zar dressing, c-zar mayo, on a martins potato roll. absolutely go spicy on this one!!$14.00
CHICKEN
CHICKEN TENDERS
All white meat chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce!$7.00
TRAD
2 TENDERS, CHICKEN SAUCE, PICKLES. TRADTIONAL STYLE!$11.00
MrCHICKEN
sandwich with two tenders, lettuce, pickles, mayo, brioche bun$12.00
CBR
2 TENDERS, BACON, LETTUCE, RANCH,$14.00
WINGS
$2.00 PER WING! ORDER AS MANY AS YOU WANT!!! rotisserie cooked wings fried to order, tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese!$2.00
CHICKEN C-ZAR WRAP
crispy chicken tenders, banana peppers, romaine lettuce, parm, c-zar dressing in a big ol’wrap. def go spicy!$15.00
SIDES
PEACE FRIES
deep fried potato sticks, tossed in our peace burger seasoning. served with our house fry sauce.$4.00
CURLY FRIES
classic curly fries, just like the big hat made (before the sign got sold). also hailey and andrea wanted them... so we all get them! good things still do exist. happy first birthday us. your choice of munchie sauce (spicy/sweet), ranch, fry sauce, or ketchup.$5.00
FRIED CHEESE CURDS
lightly breaded and fried sharp cheddar cheese curds! shout-out wisconsin for this dangerous fried treat. served with chili crisp bbq (sorry, out of ranch for the weekend!)$6.00
QUESO FRIES
A basket of our Peace Fries, smothered in our house cabot queso sauce!$9.00
CRISPY BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER BITES
pickled cauliflower bites with a light tempura coating and fried until crispy! served with a side of buffalo and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.$10.00
SIDE SALAD
you asked, and we listened! assorted lettuces, baby peppers, baby cukes, grape tomatoes, and your choice of maple dijon balsamic or raaanch.$5.00
BRUTUS
